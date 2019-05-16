$2.17 million for CQU-TAFE campuses in Central Queensland

UNI VISIT: Queensland Senator Murray Watt, Labor's candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson, Shadow Minister For Skills, Tafe And Apprenticeships Senator Doug Cameron, and Flynn's Labor candidate Zac Beers visited CQUniversity to talk up their investment of more than $2 million into extra training equipment for TAFE students.

MORE than $2 million has been committed for extra training equipment for TAFE students in Central Queensland under a Federal Labor government.

Senator Doug Cameron, the party's Skills, TAFE and Apprenticeships spokesman, was in Rockhampton yesterday to make the announcement, which comes on top of Labor's planned $1 billion boost to TAFE.

Senator Cameron said a Labor government would upgrade electro technology and engineering equipment at CQU-TAFE campuses, ensuring Queensland students had next-generation skills for the jobs of the future.

He said the $2.17 million equipment upgrade would ensure TAFE Queensland's CQU campuses in Rockhampton, Mackay, Gladstone and Emerald maintained their position as lead providers of advanced manufacturing and advanced mining training.

Engineering, electrical, automotive and mechanical apprentices would be among those to benefit from the investment.

The CQU TAFE campuses would be equipped to teach using augmented reality equipment and expose traditional trade students to future-focused technology, including cutting-edge facilities such as computer-controlled equipment for metal fabrication, virtual reality welding machines and automotive diagnostic equipment.

Senator Cameron said the investment would provide CQU-TAFE with the infrastructure needed to meet growing demand from industry for higher level skills in advanced manufacturing, engineering, automotive and electrical trades.

"Labor is committed to rebuilding TAFE and investing in apprenticeships to ensure Australian students have the skills they need to get jobs in new industries and with new technologies," he said.

"It will also allow businesses across Central Queensland, including large Queensland-based manufacturers and miners, to improve their competitive edge with a highly trained and skilled workforce for the future.

"The upgrade is part of Labor's $200 million Building TAFE for the Future Fund to revitalise TAFE campuses across Australia."