Crime

Man who allegedly taunted cops on Facebook arrested

by Amanda Robbemond
10th Jun 2019 6:23 AM
A man who allegedly taunted police about his outstanding return to prison warrant has been arrested.

The 21-year-old, previously involved in an armed robbery with an offensive weapon, had allegedly directed the post to Richmond police via Facebook before his arrest on June 4.

Police conducted an operation in Kingscliff leading the man to believe he would be collected from a nearby location by another party.

However, police positioned themselves nearby and sighted him when he came out from hiding in the company of other people.

The man and his associates were chased by police until he was arrested at a nearby house.

He was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station and his warrant executed, meaning he will have to serve the next year and seven months in prison.

The man was also allegedly involved in a break and enter offence last month where a car was stolen from a Kyogle property. The car had been involved in multiple fraud offences across northern NSW and the Gold Coast.

NSW police are liaising with Gold Coast police regarding outstanding matters.

