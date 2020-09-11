21yo stashed his drugs inside a Kinder Surprise

Dylan Peter Kelly was fined $300 after he was caught with drugs stashed inside a plastic Kinder Surprise egg in his car.

A TWENTY-one-year-old man received his own $300 shock after he was caught with drugs tucked inside a plastic Kinder Surprise egg in his car.

Dylan Peter Kelly was travelling along Gibson Rd at Noosaville in the early hours of May 26 when he pulled over by police.

He told police he and a friend were returning from a fishing trip.

Smelling marijuana in the vehicle they searched it, turning up the egg which had two clip seal bags inside.

The 21-year-old Kelly pleaded guilty to three charges in Gympie Magistrates Court.

One had 1g of marijuana; the other, 0.3g of methamphetamine.

A glass pipe was also found.

Kelly, representing himself, told Magistrate Chris Callaghan police had not drug tested him at the time.

"How lucky," Mr Callaghan replied.

He asked the 21-year-old if he wanted to do a drug diversion program and "find out about the evils of drugs", but Kelly was ineligible and was instead forced to accept the $300 fine.

No conviction was recorded.