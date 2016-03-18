22 new things coming to Rocky soon

Artist's impressions of the proposed Kershaw Gardens redevelopment following Cyclone Marcia. This image shows some natural play areas. Photo contributed.

1. Mega water slides at North Rockhampton pool

THREE 10-metre-high mega slides are about to be built at Rockhampton's 42nd Battalion Memorial Pool.

The $1.3 million project will be completed by November.

Fun for big kids is set to return to the north Rockhampton pool

It is one of many small but significant State Government funded projects in the Rockhampton region aimed at improving lifestyle.

The pool was upgraded earlier this year and the slides are expected to offer an adventurous element for teenagers and the young at heart.

2. Gracemere water park

A $1.5 MILLION water park at Gracemere is expected to be up and running by Christmas.

The new facility, which will be built at Cedric Archer Park, will be completely free. It will join the new playground, skate park and amenities block built there last year.

Rockhampton Regional Council has released design plans for the Cedric Archer Park's new $1.5 million water play area. Rockhampton Regional Council

Designs from the successful tenderer, Beau Corp Aquatics and Constructions, includes designated zones for toddlers, children and youth and will feature spray tunnels, mega soakers, tipping buckets and an amenities block.

Rockhampton Regional Council is currently reviewing concept designs for the shovel-ready project which is expected to be completed by November.

3. Heritage Hotel

THE ICONIC Heritage Hotel in Rockhampton's William St has been closed for over a year.

But the building will transform in 2017 with major renovations and restoration works underway.

Heritage Hotel: New owner Wayne Riddell tells us his plans for the hotel

Owners of the new pub, club, and restaurant released a video earlier this year revealing the venue would reopen in months.

4. Gallery Apartments

ROCKHAMPTON will have a new high-rise on its growing skyline by the end of 2017.

In November, earthworks began on the $20 million, 10-storey residential apartment building on Victoria Parade.

GOING UP: An artist impression of the finished Gallery Apartments. Work on the project starts by the end of the month. Contributed

The building will also have a new restaurant once it is finished.

5. Kershaw Gardens

A $14 MILLION development plan for the Central Precinct has been given the go ahead.

Construction of the project, which will include an expansion of the carpark, plenty of shaded seating areas, BBQ's, nature play area, a maze and the relocation of the monorail, is expected to begin this year.

A highlight of the playground is a shallow water play area which is designed to represent the Fitzroy River with its crossings and features such as the Barrage.

Construction works will require the central section to be closed for twelve months from April this year.

6. Rockhampton Riverbank

Late last year, Stage 1A of the project was completed and work began on stage 1B, the section of Quay St between William and Denham Sts.

In late December, Rockhampton Regional Council announced Woollam Constructions were the successful tenderer for the $11 million central precinct of stage two of the project.

Work on the central precinct, which includes a new pier and restaurant, water jet plaza, Rod Laver plaza, landscaping, event infrastructure, curated public art and shaded seating with water misters to keep riverbank revellers cool, will start soon.

It's expected 50 to 80 Woollam employees will work on the project, which will finish before the end of 2017.

7. LOFT apartments

THE transformation of Rockhampton's CBD skyline today takes another big step forward with the launch of a new high rise.

The 10-storey LOFT development is set to open up CBD apartment living to a whole new market with two-bedroom apartments starting at $315,000.

Rockhampton's new high rise, LOFT, is set to open up inner city living to a whole new market.

The CBD is fast evolving into an inner-city residential hub with trendy restaurants, high rises and nightlife hotspots.

This development is aimed at young professionals, singles, couples, first-home buyers and retirees.

8. Jolt Bakery Café

OWNERS of the recently closed Degani Bakery Café are opening a new, rebranded store in Parkhurst in about three months.

George Pezaros, who owns seven Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast bakeries and cafes with Wayne Clifford, said this week was his final week of trading for the Gracemere store after five years at the location.

Wayne Clifford (pictured) and business partner George Pezaro are closing their Gracemere store. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin Allan Reinikka

The new store is opening as Jolt Bakery Café at the Parkhurst Town Centre.

Mr Pezaros said they are refitting the store now to fit with the theme of the city's other Jolt Bakery Cafes and would be moving over their equipment from the Gracemere store.

9. Skyview Apartments

AN eight-storey luxury apartment building worth $8 million will feature everything from luxury two-bedroom apartments to penthouse sky homes.

10. William St Apartments

A SEVEN-storey residential apartment block in the heart of the Rockhampton CBD is expected to start this year.

The apartment building will be constructed on the corner of William St and East Lane beside the Two Professors cafe.

Along with about 35 apartments, the precinct will also feature two commercial spaces on the ground floor.

11. Hartley St Sports Complex

PLANS for a major sports precinct at Emu Park's Hartley St Recreation Reserve have been in the pipeline for some time.

But shovels are expected to finally hit the dirt at the site within the next few months.

The plan includes an indoor sports centre, clubhouse, other offices, change rooms, concessions and doctors rooms, two car parks catering up to 200 vehicles as well as overflow parking for another 140 vehicles, tiered grandstand seating, a small playground, two rugby league fields, an AFL field, a cricket pitch, a Men's Shed facility with two sheds and netball courts.

12. Pillow Talk Home

PILLOW Talk are making some massive changes to their Rockhampton retail footprint.

The home wares specialist, 100% Australian owned, revealed their plans of opening two new stores in Rockhampton this year.

A Pillow Talk spokeswoman said the existing Pillow Talk store in Stockland Rockhampton would be relocating out of the centre and a Pillow Talk HOME store would be opening in a smaller store at Stockland.

13. Aldi

ALDI is finally coming to Rockhampton!

But it gets even better. ALDI are officially opening not one, but two stores in the Beef Capital.

A development application has been lodged by ALDI over the vacant site next to Fantastic Furniture on Gladstone Road, Allenstown.

While the location of the second ALDI store is yet to be confirmed, the store could potentially form part of the mixed-use proposal over the vacant site next to Spotlight on Yaamba Road, Park Avenue.

14. CQU 'super campus'

CQUNIVERSITY'S $15 million super campus plan is on hold as bosses enter further consultation.

The move came after Queensland Teachers Union (QTU) president Kevin Bates aired concerns over the closure of the Canning St campus, formerly CQ TAFE, which would move to the Rockhampton North centre.

But the university is still pressing ahead with plans to create a "state-of-the-art facility" to refurbish the existing spaces on campus.

The new training centre would include a kitchen, restaurant and hair and beauty salons.

15. Famous Footwear

SHOE LOVERS, watch out.

National footwear retailer Famous Footwear have announced they are opening a new store at Stockland Rockhampton.

The franchise offers everything from sandals to boots.

Famous Footwear, a leading Australian ladies footwear chain, are advertising for staff at the store, which is expected to open this month.

15. Hospital Car Park

DEMOLITION of the old Rockhampton Hospital car park has begun.

Member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne said the four-storey, 557 bay facility, to be built on the site of the existing car park, would help relieve capacity issues and allow for future expansion.

16. Taps Bar

SELF-SERVICE beer could be coming to Rockampton soon, with Taps Bar searching for a franchisee.

Taps Bar, which is Australia's first self-service beer bar and restaurant, is expanding and wants to open in Rockhampton and Cairns.

Taps was first developed in Mooloolaba, Sunshine Coast, in 2013.

17. Shingle Inn Café

POPULAR boutique cafe franchise Shingle Inn Cafe want to open in Rockhampton this year, but they need a 'budding cafe entrepreneurs' to help them.

The store will be located at Stockland Rockhampton.

18. Pancake Manor Cafe Restaurants

ICONIC Brisbane eatery Pancake Manor are expanding and want to open in Rockhampton.

Pancake Manor are advertising franchisee opportunities in Rockhampton, as well as Toowoomba, Mackay, Townsville, Sunshine Coast and Cairns.

19. Bakers Delight

BAKERS Delight wants a "hardworking and ambitious" future bakery owner to open a new Rockhampton store.

You need little to no experience owning or operating a bakery as the company will provide a 16-week training program. You will not only learn how to run a bakery, but you will also become a competent baker.

They plan to open this year.

20. Coal mine

A NEW coal mine will look to the Rockhampton region for potentially up to 500 workers.

Plans are underway to develop the Styx Coal project, about 130 km north-west of Rockhampton.

Fairway Coal and Styx Coal, wholly owned subsidiaries of Mineralogy Proprietary Limited, are behind the proposal.

Fairway Coal managing director Nui Harris said labour resources would be sourced from within the general local area, as a drive-in, drive-out workforce.

"The project will require the hiring of 200 employees during construction and 250 employees during operations with an option to increase to 500 employees should operations increase to maximum throughput tonnages," he said.

21. Gold mine

A RESURRECTED gold mine is on track to inject $80 million into a historic Rockhampton region town.

Expected to create about 180 local jobs, the Mount Morgan Gold - Copper Project is taking major steps towards a potential mid-year construction start date.

Director Tony James said the project was "well advanced", and expects the Rockhampton Regional Council's tick of approval on the Resource Development Application in a Priority Living Area in the coming weeks.

22. Gracemere medical centre

HEALTHCARE in the Gracemere region is poised to receive a huge boost with plans for a major medical development revealed.

The Morning Bulletin exclusively revealed a development application for new medical precinct 'Gracemere Health' is before Rockhampton Regional Council and has reached the decision period.

The precinct, which is proposed for the corner of Pierce and O'Shanesy Sts, next to Gracemere State School, will feature a 636m2 medical practice with up to 13 consulting rooms, a large treatment room and hearing test facilities.

