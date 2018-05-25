Menu
FILE IMAGE
FILE IMAGE Cade Mooney
Crime

22-year-old man charged over vicious Rocky pub assault

Michelle Gately
by
25th May 2018 1:29 PM

A MAN has been charged with assault over a horrific fight at a Rockhampton pub where a man was "stomped” on.

Rockhampton CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said the 22-year-old man was charged after being identified through CCTV footage.

He said a fight broke out between two men who were drinking at the Kalka Palms Hotel Motel on Saturday.

"We know there was an altercation, words were exhanged,” Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey.
Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey. Chris Ison ROK190318cpolice1

"As a result one man has been struck and has been stomped on and obviously as a result has received medical treatment.”

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said the man's injuries were "quite significant” although he had been released from hospital.

"He's fallen to the ground and recieved substantial head injuries but at this stage the charges are assault occasioning bodily harm,” he said.

The charges could be upgraded if the man's condition worsens and Det Snr Sgt Peachey said the victim was receiving ongoing medical attention.

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said officers had worked with the venue to go through CCTV footage and identify the alleged offender.

The man will appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court in coming weeks, but a date has not been specified.

assault crime rockhampton crime tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

