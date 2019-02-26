220 motocross riders tackle tough track in CQ series round 1

MOTOCROSS: Round one of the CQ Motocross Series provided the perfect platform for the region's riders to experience a "tougher” style of track.

Over the two days, the weight of 220 bikes had dramatically changed the track.

"It was a challenge for them riding their home track,” hosting club Keppel Coast Dirt Bike Club president Paul Warr said.

"It taught our locals a few different ways that the track can be ridden and they had to learn as they went.

"It's good for development.”

Warr said the series is designed to qualify riders for the Queensland titles.

"There's six rounds. If you're in the top five from the CQ series, you automatically get invited to the states,” he said.

There were riders from four years old riding in the smallest division, the 50cc, right up to the Veterans class, across the 13 classes.

"It was quite successful and we had good, positive feedback from riders and officials,” Warr said.

"There was a really steady crowd over the weekend who came to check it out.”

Besides one broken wrist, the event went off without a hitch, and the pleasant weather provided perfect conditions.

The hosting club had a number of riders represent on the weekend, many of whom turned out "strong efforts” across the board.

Mackay's Tye Jones, 16, stepped up from junior to senior ranks and was named the Best Placed Rider.

"He was very impressive and gave some of the region's senior riders something to think about,” Warr said.

"The speed and intensity he was carrying for the entire 15 minute motos, he was cutting consistent and fast lap times.

"He took out the fastest lap for the weekend too, in the low 1 minute 20 second bracket.”

Warr thanked volunteers who helped plan the event months in advance.

Winners

Senior Lites: Tye Jones 137 points

QMX2 Support Clubman Lites: Nicholas Mousset 130 points

Veterans over 35 years: Peter Stapleton 140 points

Senior Womens: Nicole Kenny 140 points

Junior Lites 13-16 years: Brad West 140 points

50cc Auto 7-9 years: Jaxon Downing 140 points

Mini Lites 9-12 years: Jason West 140 points

Mini Lites 12-16 years: Zachary Watson 140 points

QMX1 Senior Open: Tye Jones 140 points

QMX1 Support Clubman Open: Tye Shaw 135 points

65cc 7-10 years: Cooper Downing 135 points

65cc 10-12 years: Logan Smith 140 points