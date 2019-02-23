220 swimmers set for Caribeae's junior short course meet

MAKING A SPLASH: Taryn Roberts heads into today's Capricorn 13-and-under short course event in Rockhampton in good form, and will look to continue that at next week's CQ Championships.

MAKING A SPLASH: Taryn Roberts heads into today's Capricorn 13-and-under short course event in Rockhampton in good form, and will look to continue that at next week's CQ Championships. Michelle Gately

SWIMMING: Taryn Roberts will compete in 10 events at the Caribeae Swimming Club's Capricorn 13-and-under short course meet in Rockhampton today.

It will be an ideal hit-out for the rising star as she sets her sights on clocking some fast times at next weekend's CQ Championships.

Roberts is one of about 220 swimmers from 19 clubs across Central Queensland racing at today's meeting, which starts at 8.30am at the 2nd World War Memorial Aquatic Centre.

Meet director Michael Borg said there would be competition in seven age groups, with 60 swimmers registered in the seven-and-under division.

He said the event was all about encouraging participation, with the fastest swimmers in contention for age champion and the novice swimmers, as determined by time, racing for medals.

Roberts has been in blistering form recently.

She followed her 12-medal haul at the Queensland championships in December with a silver medal in the 50m breaststroke at last week's state sprints.

She will compete in all four strokes in the 50m and 100m distances today, as well as the 100m individual medley and the 25m free speed machine.

The meet will ensure she is race-ready for next week's CQ Championships, where she will line up in 13 individual events as well as relays.

She is chasing qualifying times in the 400m and 800m freestyle and the 400m individual medley and is hoping to cement a place in the Capricornia schools team for the upcoming state championships.