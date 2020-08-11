HUNDREDS of millions of dollars will be splashed on school upgrades across the state under a massive pre-election spend from the Palaszczuk Government to create hundreds of jobs amid the COVID crisis.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk today unveiled a "tradies jobs bonanza", with $220 million to be spent on the upgrades - which will include the refurbishment of classrooms, libraries, tennis courts and playgrounds as well as footpath repairs.

Ms Palaszczuk said the spend would support 720 jobs, with schools to engage with local businesses to get works underway "as soon as possible"."Our state schools right across Queensland are set for improvement and maintenance works with local tradies needed to build, paint and repair facilities," she said.

"This is a $220 million investment on top of a billion dollars announced for new schools and new classrooms across the state in 2020."

Under the package, $1.3 million will be spent on school improvements in Mackay, $2.8 million in the electorate of Cook and $700,000 in the Caloundra electorate.

The Premier also announced that 63 council projects in the state's southeast would be funded under the government's $50 million community stimulus package.

It will include improvements to the Beenleigh CBD, upgrades to the façade of the Ipswich Civic Centre and improvements to the Noosa Netball Association facilities.

Originally published as $220m upgrade spend to deliver 'tradies jobs bonanza'