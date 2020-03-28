23 new coronavirus cases in WA, 30 in SA

There are now 23 new cases of coronavirus in Western Australia, taking the state's total tally to 278.

Four of those were confirmed to be from regional WA, with cases in the Wheatbelt, the Great Southern and the South West.

WA Health Minister Roger Cook said cruise ships are responsible for 16 of those cases, including nine people taken off the MV Artania yesterday.

They will be treated at two private hospitals in Perth.

Those who tested positive are seven males and 16 females, aged between 22 and 76 years of age.

Another 46 people also on board the MV Artania ship are known to have symptoms of the virus.

Earlier, South Australia reported 30 new cases, bringing that state's total to 287 cases.

Eight have been linked to the Ruby Princess cruise ship and four cases of community transmission are suspected, the ABC reports.

There is currently five people at the Royal Adelaide Hospital, three of them in critical condition, while one patient has left the intensive care unit, according to the publication.

So far, 171 people in NSW have tested positive with Covid-19 after they left the Ruby Princess cruise ship, while 32 people in QLD also on the ship tested positive on Friday.

SA now have 61 cases linked to the Ruby Princess, and 21 cases in the ACT.