23 teams set for six-a-side soccer action in Rocky

Jordan Miller will be a key figure for Frenchville, who which will look to defend its title at this weekend's Frenchville Sports Club Annual Six-A-Side Carnival. Matty Holdsworth

FOOTBALL: This weekend's Frenchville Sports Club Annual Six-A-Side Carnival will give Frenchville's new coach Mat Wust the chance to cast a discerning eye over some of the club's young talent.

Frenchville will be out to defend the title it won in emphatic fashion last year but can expect some tough competition from reigning Premier League champions Cap Coast and a strong Mackay Lions outfit.

Twenty-three teams - 15 men and eight women - will take part in the three-day carnival which kicks off at Ryan Park at 6.30pm tonight.

Games continue from 8.30am tomorrow and Sunday, with the women's final at 12.30pm and the men's final at 1.15pm.

While Frenchville will not be a full strength this weekend, Wust still expects a strong showing from a team that boasts experienced campaigners such as Tim Barker, Jordan Miller and Paul Jackson.

"This carnival is a good opportunity for the boys to get a bit more fitness and it gives us a chance to look at a few of the players that we haven't had a chance to look at yet and see how they combine with some of our regulars,” he said.

Wust, who has been involved with Frenchville for more than 30 years, has quickly settled into the top job and is relishing his opportunity.

"The boys have bought into my soccer philosophy and are on board with the entertaining style of football that I want them to play,” he said.

"They've switched on pretty quickly to how I want things to go, and there's some real excitement about what lies ahead.”

Wust was satisfied with Frenchville's 6-2 win over Bluebirds in its first pre-season hit-out last weekend.

Following the six-a-side carnival, Frenchville will set its sights on its opening FFA Cup fixture against Clinton on March 10.

WHO'S PLAYING

MEN

Pool A: Frenchville Green, Southside, Nerimbera Black, Bluebirds Gold, Mackay Lions. Pool B: Frenchville White, Berserker Gold, Cap Coast Black, Bluebirds White, Mackay Wanderers. Pool C: Frenchville Roos, Nerimbera White, Emerald Eagles, Cap Coast Orange, Berserker Green.

WOMEN

Pool A: Frenchville, United Firebirds, Bluebirds Blue, Nerimbera Magpies. Pool B: Central, Gracemere Redbacks, Mackay Lions, Cap Coast.