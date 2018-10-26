Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TACKLED: Lydia Georgeson will captain the Brothers women in the BSC CQ Sevens at Victoria Park today.
TACKLED: Lydia Georgeson will captain the Brothers women in the BSC CQ Sevens at Victoria Park today. CONTRIBUTED
Rugby Union

23 teams to do battle in inaugural CQ Sevens

Pam McKay
by
26th Oct 2018 4:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY UNION: Organisers are on cloud nine with 23 teams nominated for tomorrow's inaugural RSC CQ Sevens.

Twelve men's teams, five women's teams and six under-18 boys and girls teams will be in the hunt for glory at Rockhampton's Victoria Park.

The open teams will vie for a share of the $10,000 prize pool, while the under-18s are in the running for $1500 worth of Zoo apparel.

Spectators will be treated to a full day of fast and furious football, which starts at 10.10am and culminates in the men's final at 7.30pm.

Brothers Rugby president Trevor Robertson and women's player Jess Powell have been the driving forces behind the carnival, which will also help raise money for Drought Angels, a not-for-profit charity supporting Australian farmers.

Powell is excited to be involved as an organiser but equally as keen to hit the field with her teammates for a shot at the $2500 first prize.

"We've ended up with 23 teams which is above and beyond what we thought we would get,” she said.

"Initially, we thought if we got six men's and four women's teams we would have been happy so to double that number in the men's is awesome.

"It's a fantastic response, given it's the first year and there are other rugby carnivals on this weekend as well.”

Powell said the men's division was sure to serve up some exciting games.

Rugby Capricornia's A-grade grand finalists Frenchville and Drovers are sure to be in the mix, so too the talented CQ Dingoes outfit.

Powell said the Brothers League team could also spring a few surprises on their cross code rivals.

"They're fresh off their A-grade title win this year so they will be pretty keen to show the union boys that they can do both,” she said.

Powell is making her return to contact sport after seriously injuring her ankle in a rugby game in July.

She and her Brothers teammates will be looking to continue their good form of 2018.

"Obviously we're coming off the back of an undefeated union season so we've got a point to prove but we know we'll have a target on our back,” she said.

"This will be my first time back so I'm looking forward to it. This will be one of the strongest teams we've fielded all year.

"Our captain Lydia Georgeson has played amazingly all season and Niea Simms and Emmaley May, who have transitioned from league into sevens, are really handy players and I'm excited to play alongside them.”

dawson valley drovers frenchville rockhampton brothers rugby league rugby union victoria park
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Rural pub makes big impact on drought-stricken farmers

    premium_icon Rural pub makes big impact on drought-stricken farmers

    News 'We thought to make something bigger out of this, and turn it into a community auction'

    Pollies pushing from both sides for start on Ring Road

    premium_icon Pollies pushing from both sides for start on Ring Road

    Politics Fight for infrastructure heats up the marginal seat of Capricornia.

    Slice of coastal property paradise up for sale

    premium_icon Slice of coastal property paradise up for sale

    News UNIQUE accommodation business has perfect mix of bush and beach

    The Rocky drug dealer who couldn't deal with not dealing

    premium_icon The Rocky drug dealer who couldn't deal with not dealing

    Crime He wound up in the Supreme Court to answer to his serious crimes

    Local Partners