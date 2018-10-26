23 teams to do battle in inaugural CQ Sevens

TACKLED: Lydia Georgeson will captain the Brothers women in the BSC CQ Sevens at Victoria Park today.

RUGBY UNION: Organisers are on cloud nine with 23 teams nominated for tomorrow's inaugural RSC CQ Sevens.

Twelve men's teams, five women's teams and six under-18 boys and girls teams will be in the hunt for glory at Rockhampton's Victoria Park.

The open teams will vie for a share of the $10,000 prize pool, while the under-18s are in the running for $1500 worth of Zoo apparel.

Spectators will be treated to a full day of fast and furious football, which starts at 10.10am and culminates in the men's final at 7.30pm.

Brothers Rugby president Trevor Robertson and women's player Jess Powell have been the driving forces behind the carnival, which will also help raise money for Drought Angels, a not-for-profit charity supporting Australian farmers.

Powell is excited to be involved as an organiser but equally as keen to hit the field with her teammates for a shot at the $2500 first prize.

"We've ended up with 23 teams which is above and beyond what we thought we would get,” she said.

"Initially, we thought if we got six men's and four women's teams we would have been happy so to double that number in the men's is awesome.

"It's a fantastic response, given it's the first year and there are other rugby carnivals on this weekend as well.”

Powell said the men's division was sure to serve up some exciting games.

Rugby Capricornia's A-grade grand finalists Frenchville and Drovers are sure to be in the mix, so too the talented CQ Dingoes outfit.

Powell said the Brothers League team could also spring a few surprises on their cross code rivals.

"They're fresh off their A-grade title win this year so they will be pretty keen to show the union boys that they can do both,” she said.

Powell is making her return to contact sport after seriously injuring her ankle in a rugby game in July.

She and her Brothers teammates will be looking to continue their good form of 2018.

"Obviously we're coming off the back of an undefeated union season so we've got a point to prove but we know we'll have a target on our back,” she said.

"This will be my first time back so I'm looking forward to it. This will be one of the strongest teams we've fielded all year.

"Our captain Lydia Georgeson has played amazingly all season and Niea Simms and Emmaley May, who have transitioned from league into sevens, are really handy players and I'm excited to play alongside them.”