230 jobs secured in major Bowen Basin mine expansion

MORE than 230 coal mining jobs have been secured for the next eight years.

Peabody Energy, which owns the North Goonyella coal mine near Moranbah, says it will invest millions of dollars to extend the mine.

Peabody president - Australia George J. Schuller Jr said to support the mine's extension, the company was investing in a new longwall system, featuring a 300m face conveyor and advanced longwall technology.

"Not only does that improve safety for our operators, it enables faster haulage speeds of our high-quality reserves," Mr Schuller said.

Mr Schuller said Peabody was pleased to be able to continue to provide employment for people in regional and remote locations.

"Any opportunity we have to support the local community through jobs and investment is a win for us, and we certainly feel we will be able to do this at our North Goonyella Coal Mine for many years to come," he said.

Federal LNP members from Central Queensland welcomed the news.

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said the announcement provided certainty to coal families around Moranbah.

"Central Queensland's coal industry continues to strengthen on the back of high demand from around the world," she said.

"The North Goonyella South Project will create billions in export revenue when it is fully operational next year.

"That's good news for Moranbah, with more money flowing into local businesses - from the supermarket, to the pub, to the mechanic."

Resources and Northern Australia Minister Matt Canavan said coal remained a vital export earner for Australia.

"This mine produces premium quality coking coal for steelmaking and meets a strong demand for growing economies in Asia," he said.

"The latest Queensland Resources Council State of the Sector report shows very healthy investment in projects in the Bowen Basin and a surge in greenfield exploration. Jobs in the Mackay region grew by 7.5 per cent in the year to April 2018."