23,000 mine workers still to take part in safety resets

Mine safety is under the spotlight at a statewide seminar but the reset job is not yet done. David Nielsen

A STATEWIDE initiative to refocus on safety has reached almost half the state's 50,000-strong mine and quarry workforce.

But Mines Minister Dr Anthony Lynham has told companies and union representatives at a safety forum on the Gold Coast that only 13 days remained for another 26,000 people to complete the workplace safety sessions.

"More than 23,000 workers have joined management and union representatives to take part in safety resets at more than 160 mines and quarries,” he said.

"That's a lot of people, but the commitment from companies and unions in July was that every worker, at every site would attend a reset by the end of August.

"I will report to the regional Parliament in Townsville on the reset, and that includes naming any sites and their operators where workers have not had resets.”

The forum followed on from another Dr Lynham convened in July after the death of six workers in Queensland mines and quarries in less than a year.

The July forum committed to the safety reset, as well as working together on further reforms to strengthen safety culture in the resources sector.

This included sanctions for reckless behaviour and legislative reforms, such as the government's proposal to actively consider the offence of "industrial manslaughter”.

As part of the safety response, the government is recruiting three more mines inspectors and a chief inspector of coal mining.

Two independent reviews are due to report back by the end of the year.

About 680 people from chief executives to safety officers from mines across the state attended the Gold Coast event.