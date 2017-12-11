231 days and still no trace of CQ family's 'fur-st child'

Aleeya and Rocksteady playing in the backyard.

ROCKHAMPTON woman Rebbecca Jones is refusing to give up hope in the search for her beloved dog 33 weeks after he went missing.

On the cusp of moving her family south in the New Year, Rebecca is desperate to bring her dog home before leaving town for good.

Rocksteady, a cuddly male Bull Mastiff, was exchanged for a bottle of rum seven years ago as Rebbecca's "first child".

Rebbecca Jones and Rocksteady at the vet after he become scared. Contributed

The 33 year old said when she had her children, they grew up with him by their side and were inseparable.

Rebbecca said her kids adored him and smothered him in kisses and cuddles daily.

But after arriving back to her Medcraf St home on May 14, he was gone without a trace.

Keesha and Rocksteady. Rebbecca Jones

"He disappeared off the face of the Earth," she said.

"We went looking for him the entire day he went missing and haven't stopped."

Rebbecca had suspicions Rocksteady may have been stolen from this own backyard after several things didn't add up.

Rocksteady has been missing since May and has a distinguishable nose which isn't completely black". Rebbecca Jones

After reporting her suspicions to police, Rebbecca door-knocked houses and asked anyone nearby if they'd seen anything suspicious.

Several weeks and some hopeful sightings later, they had run into a dead end.

"Every time we've had a sighting we are out there straight away looking," she said.

"We have climbed through stormwater drains and walked through the bush looking for him.

"Even my daughter, who was wearing a moon-boot, was out searching for us, we are just desperate."

Remee and Rocksteady. Rebbecca Jones

Rebbecca is now offering a substantial reward for any information leading to Rocksteady.

She said nothing had been the same since he was reportedly taken and there was only a few weeks left to get him back.

"No questions asked, we don't care we just want him home," she said.

"If anyone has him they can take him to a vet with no further questions."

If you have any information on Rockysteady's whereabouts contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.