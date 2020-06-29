$23M multipurpose stadium plan could transform Rocky region

TONY Hopkins would like to see Rockhampton become a "growth town not a ghost town".

The Rockhampton LNP Candidate for the state election in October spoke about the proposed $23 million stadium to be built at Victoria Park, behind Rocky Sports Club.

The stadium is poised to be a landmark for Central Queensland with 8500 permanent seats and 16,000 temporary seats.

It has been estimated the eight to 10 month long construction would deliver $44.87 in economic output for Central Queensland and deliver 67 full time jobs.

Mr Hopkins said the stadium was a "no-brainer".

He spoke about how most of the region's sports fields were subject to flooding, particularly Norbidge Park.

"Having a multipurpose facility helps get the children into sport which will get the crime rate down and is a commercial boost for Rockhampton," Mr Hopkins said.

Mr Hopkins commended Rockhampton region mayor Margaret Strelow's effort with the Rockhampton Riverbank redevelopment and the new art gallery.

He said a new stadium would tie in with it all.

"People can come here with their families and not only play sport but they are walking distance to our city centre and the facilities on the riverbank," he said.

Rocky stadium: Rockhampton LNP Candidate Tony Hopkins, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Rocky Sports Club Gavin Shuker discuss the $23m Rocky Sports Stadium upgrade.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry spoke about how we have missed out on entertainment like Elton John who went to Mackay instead.

"We have had a lot of entertainment things that should have come to Rockhampton," she said.

"We have been missed because we don't have the facilities to do so."

Mr Hopkins said it also made sense to build a stadium in the Beef Capital as it was central to the state for families travelling from Cairns for example.

"All of the facilities should be here," Mr Hopkins said.

"So the families don't have to travel as far and it's a lot cheaper."

Events like concerts and sports championships would brings tens of thousands to the community.

"I want Rockhampton to be a growth town not a ghost town," Mr Hopkins said.

"I'm putting my support behind Michelle and the community.

STADIUM ALTERNATIVE: Rocky Sports Club's Gavin Shuker recently inspected the Redcliffe Stadium and believes one similar could be built at Victoria Park, Rockhampton.

Rocky Sports Club co-founder Gavin Shuker is behind the stadium proposal and thanked Michelle Landry and Tony Hopkins for their support.

"The construction of a stadium and facilities like the one we have planned for Victoria Park will elevate the complex to a standard capable of hosting major sporting events, national and state carnivals and international standard," he said.

"Staging of such events will provide enormous economic benefits for the Central Queensland community."

He said the facility could be used by the entire community from entertainment, sports and businesses.

"It's time for the community to get something that is multi-use," he said.

"It brings money into the community bars, restaurant, accommodation, it flows onto everything."