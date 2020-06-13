Bloke flips car in Maccas drive-thru

A driver rolled his car in the McDonald’s drive-thru before jumping out and headbutting a firefighter.

A man had to be restrained by police and has been taken to hospital after he flipped his car in a fast food drive-thru in Somerville, Victoria this morning.

Emergency services were initially called to the Eramosa Road store following reports the car had crashed into a bollard and flipped on its side in the drive-thru about 12.40am, Victoria police said in a statement.

Further calls were then received by police stating the driver was acting in an aggressive manner and had assaulted other attending emergency services.

Police have been told the 23-year-old driver was able to free himself from the vehicle before he pushed a male paramedic and allegedly headbutted an officer from the Country Fire Authority (CFA).

Police allege the driver, 23, pushed a paramedic and headbutted a firefighter after managing to free himself from the car. Picture: Victoria Police.



The Tyabb man was restrained by police before he was able to be treated by ambulance paramedics and taken to hospital.

Hastings police are investigating that the man also abused staff at the first window of the drive-through just prior to the collision and whether alcohol or drugs were a factor.

A man, who pushed a paramedic and headbutted a CFA officer, was taken to hospital after he flipped his car in a fast food drive-thru Saturday morning.https://t.co/nWpIqUFOea — Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) June 12, 2020

It is expected the man will be interviewed in relation to assault emergency service worker and traffic offences.

Originally published as 23yo flips car in Maccas drive-thru