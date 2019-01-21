24 teams chase share of $40,000 prize pool at carnival

STAGE IS SET: Charlene Mann, the organiser of the Warba Wangarunya Rugby League Carnival, which this year will be played at Rockhampton's Rugby Park to accommodate the 24 teams.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Record entries has meant organisers of the Warba Wangarunya Rugby League Carnival have had to find a bigger venue for the 2019 event.

The annual carnival, which was previously held at Rockhampton's Browne Park, will now be played at RGS Rugby Park this Saturday and Sunday.

Hosted by Darumbal Community Youth Services, the event serves up two days of rugby league, culturally significant events and entertainment.

Carnival organiser Charlene Mann said the change of venue was necessary to accommodate the 16 men's and eight women's teams, which will be vying for a share of the $40,000 prize pool.

"This is the largest number of teams we've had, and we'll have games being played on two fields,” she said.

"We have teams from centres such as Charleville, Mackay and Woorabinda and a heap from Rockhampton as well.

Gundalu Gadyu's Tegan Rolfe in the women's grand final at last year's Warba Wangarunya Rugby League Carnival. Chris Ison ROK280118cleague5

"The carnival is growing through word of mouth. I believe the quality of the carnival and the cultural aspect that it offers is helping to attract more and more people.”

Mann said she was excited to be organising such a significant event.

"I love a challenge and this is perfect for me,” she said.

"It's definitely the biggest event I've organised.

"It's great to have the platform already there and we're just building on that.”

Mann said spectators would be treated to fantastic football, with some incredible talent on show.

The 2018 men's champions Bunji United and the women's winners Gundalu Gadyu, who are this time playing as the Emu Girls, will be back to defend their titles.

Games will start at 8am on Saturday and Sunday, with the traditional welcoming ceremony at 9am on Saturday.

Woorabinda's Kulgoodah dancers, who won the national Dance Rites 2017 competition, will provide the entertainment before the grand finals on Sunday afternoon.

Entry is $5 for adults, while elders and under-18s are free.

MEN'S TEAMS

Ted Wortley Memorial Team

Bundaberg Eels

Hunters

Garry Field Memorial Team

Black Magic

MDC Warriors

Mission Connection

Central Coast Cockatoos

Nyarla Pride

Jeff "Jeffro” Conway Memorial (The Highlanders)

United

Lawtos Legends

Bunji United

Gunggari Snakes

Gladstone Ringers

Tunuba Dakani

WOMEN'S TEAMS