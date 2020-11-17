Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

$240k tax cheat’s surprise move after winning retrial

by Kay Dibben
17th Nov 2020 5:05 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A Gold Coast woman granted a retrial after she was jailed for ripping off taxpayers has now pleaded guilty to the same nine tax-related offences.

Laura Aprile was given a four-year head sentence, with a non-parole period of 18 months, in Southport District Court in February last year.

A jury found her guilty of six counts of using a forged document and three counts of obtaining a financial advantage by deception.

The Crown case was that Aprile had ripped off taxpayers to the tune of over $240,000, by getting a GST refund she was not entitled to using false business activity statements with the Australian Taxation Office.

She gave evidence at her trial that she had not intended to deceive the ATO.

At her sentence Aprile also was ordered to pay back the money.

In October, Aprile successfully appealed against her convictions, with the Court of Appeal setting them aside and ordering a retrial, granting Aprile bail.

The Crown had conceded that there had been a substantial miscarriage of justice.

Laura Aprile leaves Brisbane District Court with barrister Bruce Mumford yesterday. Picture: Jono Searle/NCA NewsWire
Laura Aprile leaves Brisbane District Court with barrister Bruce Mumford yesterday. Picture: Jono Searle/NCA NewsWire

The trial judge had failed to direct the jury on the meaning of the word "dishonesty'' and the "Elements of Offence'' document did not include the element that documents relating to six counts were "false documents''.

While awaiting her appeal, Aprile had unsuccessfully applied for bail.

She had wanted to be freed from Numinbah prison while awaiting her appeal, and live in a rented $3 million Sovereign Islands mansion owned by Clive Palmer's wife, Anna Palmer.

Aprile was due to face a new trial on November 23.

In Brisbane District Court yesterday, Aprile pleaded guilty to six counts of using a forged document and three counts of obtaining a financial advantage by deception.

Judge Julie Dick delisted the trial and set the sentence for December 28, enlarging Aprile's bail.

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as $240k tax cheat's surprise move after winning retrial

More Stories

court crime tax fraud

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Run down Rocky hotel served notice for $200K unpaid rates

        Premium Content Run down Rocky hotel served notice for $200K unpaid rates

        Money Rockhampton Regional Council has filed the lawsuit in the district court.

        Man busted drink driving for third time in four weeks

        Premium Content Man busted drink driving for third time in four weeks

        News A roofer was busted drink driving three times in a month – once he asleep behind...

        New ‘bold and exciting’ strategy to boost CQ tourism

        Premium Content New ‘bold and exciting’ strategy to boost CQ tourism

        News “It’s going to turbo charge our efforts to elevate the region’s reputation as a...

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Bitter cold is the deadly menace

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Bitter cold is the deadly menace

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.