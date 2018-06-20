$241m prison upgrade to kickstart Rocky economy

HISTORIC MOMENT: Minister for Police and Corrective Services Mark Ryan turns the first sod on the $241 million expansion of the Capricorn Correctional Centre, with local MPs Brittany Lauga and Barry O'Rourke, project contractors and corrective services staff.

THE Rockhampton region's economy is poised to surge thanks to the largest single state government investment in this region.

The $241m Capricornia Correctional Centre upgrade is set to create 172 jobs during its four-year construction period, while also keeping local contractors, suppliers and CQ businesses humming along.

Once all new sections of the centre are in operation, 130 extra full-time jobs are expected to be created at the prison.

Standing in the grounds of Capricornia Correctional Centre flanked by Keppel MP Brittany Lauga and Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke, Queensland's Minister for Police and Minister for Corrective Services, Mark Ryan, proudly turned the first sod to officially kick off the extensive prison expansion.

With prisoners forced to sleep on floors due to not having enough cells to go round, Mr Ryan said the much-needed upgrade would boost the prison's capacity from 410 cells to more than 700.

After the initial commitment of $200m towards the prison upgrade in early 2016, Mr Ryan said his government managed to find savings efficiencies and another $41m in this year's Budget to further expand the project by an extra 80 cells.

EXPANSION PLAN: Orange represents the original $200m funding and the blue is the extra $41m for the Capricorn Correctional Centre. Chris Ison ROK190618cprison14

"That will ensure there is sufficient capacity in the CQ region to accommodate prisoner growth but also ensure the employment of more people in the corrective services portfolio,” Mr Ryan said.

"That's why this expansion is important. Geographically, this prison covers a huge region. You've got Gladstone, Rockhampton and Mackay all in the same catchment.”

When asked if they would bring in prisoners from elsewhere he said they would, when it was appropriate, but they were more focused on housing prisoners from this region.

Minister for Police and Corrective Services at the Capricorn Correctional Centre. Chris Ison ROK190618cprison12

"Part of supporting the rehabilitation of prisoners is to house them close to their support structures and family so we won't just transport them from another part of the state to here unless it's conjunctive to their rehabilitation,” he said.

Mrs Lauga hailed the prison expansion as a "landmark project” which would not only address overcrowding of correctional centres but better support the most vulnerable of the prison population, including women and people with a disability.

"It is the largest single investment by a state government in this region in living memory,” she said.

"The Palaszczuk Government could have invested this money on expanding a correctional centre elsewhere, but the government chose to invest the money here at this facility because it will help stimulate and grow the Central Queensland economy.”

L-R Brittany Lauga, Mark Ryan and Barry O'Rourke at the Capricorn Correctional Centre at Etna Creek outside Rockhampton. Chris Ison ROK190618cprison15

She said the project's contractors were engaging with local contractors and suppliers to get them work on this project.

Mrs Lauga said her government's decision to make Queensland Corrective Services a stand-alone department was already paying dividends.

"Queensland Corrective Services has taken huge strides in establishing itself as a top tier public safety agency transforming itself into a modern, forward-facing, and professional agency with a key role in making Queensland a safer place for everybody,” Mrs Lauga said.