24/7 fast food drive-thru approved for former Bunnings site

A fast food outlet with drive-thru has been approved on the site of the former Bunnings on Yaamba Road in Rockhampton.

Plans were submitted to council last year for a food and drink outlet and it was approved last month.

A new building has been approved to be constructed, to be located in the southwestern corner of the site, taking up 50 of the existing car spaces.

Plans for the fast food building.

The development is on a 2000 sqm site and building will have a gross floor area of 247 sqm.

The application did not indicate what company it would be tenanted by however it will be 24/7 and have indoor dining and a drive-thru.

The Rockhampton Regional Council approval dictates there must be entry and exit only accesses, of which some will need to be upgraded.

The main entrance of the building is not to be at the road frontage and a dedicated pedestrian path must be clear and safe.

Elevations for the proposed food pad.

The frontage of the building will have a modern and attractive facade including glass that provides a line of sight into the food and drink outlet.

There will be 17 car parking spaces and eight bicycle parking spaces.

Delivery and waste collection vehicles are restricted to enter between the hours of 7am and 10pm.

Excerpt from the landscape plan.

The existing former Bunnings building is not affected by the development.

The site sold to a Sydney-based company, Brownfields Nominees Pty Ltd, in November 2018 for $9.9 million.

It has been listed for rent since June 2019 for around $600,000 per year as a “prime retail space”.

The food and drink outlet development approval is now in place for six years.