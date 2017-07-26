24/7 lighting glitch has Rocky businessman seeing red

SEEING RED: The facade lighting on Quay St. Inset: Cyril Thomasson

A TECHNICAL glitch is to blame for a rogue Quay St light, which has refused to switch off for some time.

All day and night it shines into the eyes of employees at CBD business Soundbridge Financial Services.

Soundbridge's Cyril Thomasson said it was a real annoyance.

"Up on our top floor on the veranda, it lights up like a Broadway show, it annoys the hell out of us,” Mr Thomasson said.

"You don't need lights blaring during the day.”

Mayor Margaret Strelow yesterday said Rockhampton Regional Council was already working on resolving the problem.

"There is currently a technical glitch with the programing of one of Quay St's heritage façade lights causing it not to go off,” Cr Strelow said.

"We believe this may have been brought on by the change of programing with the River Festival.

"Council is working with an electrician to rectify the glitch as soon as possible and will turn off the façade lighting tonight (Tuesday).

"Council expects the façade lighting will come on at its normal hours as of tomorrow, from dusk until 10pm every night with its colourful light show every hour and half hour.

"The new LED lighting changes to Quay St also represent a 75% power saving for ratepayers compared to normal lighting.”