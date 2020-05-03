$24k in COVID fines in one hit

EIGHTEEN people have been hit with COVID-19 breach fines after police raided a Gold Coast party house for the second day in a row.

Police issued seven $1334 fines after a noise complaint at the Carrara house on Friday night.

Just after midnight on Sunday, they were called to the same house where they issued another 18 infringement notices.

Gold Coast Police chief superintendent Mark Wheeler said five occupants of the house copped successive fines.

The Fitzwilliam St house had been hired for a birthday party.

Crowds at Burleigh Heads on Sunday. Locals have expressed concerns about the number of people flocking to the area. Picture: Darren England/AAP

Meanwhile, locals in other parts of the Gold Coast have expressed outrage at large crowds who packed Burleigh headland on Sunday.

Hundreds gathered on the headland to soak up the sun, prompting the arrival of van loads of police.

Locals took to Facebook to vent their anger, with some questioning if people had illegally travelled from Brisbane.

"That was ridiculous!" one Burleigh resident said of the crowds.

"Do they not realise how many people need to get back to work? They've just set back our and our friends livelihoods so they can promenade like show ponies."

On Saturday, police issued a total of 32 fines across the state for breaching the public health directions.

It came after the state relaxed bans on picnics and non-essential shopping, and allowed people to travel 50km from their homes.

Since March 27, Queenslanders have forked out more than $2.2 million in fines.

