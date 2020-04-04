25 cases of COVID-19 linked to childcare centre

A childcare centre in Western Sydney has become a major hotspot for the coronavirus with 25 cases linked to the facility.

Seven staff members and six children at The Rose of Sharon childcare centre in Blacktown have been struck down with the virus, with a further 11 family members and one friend also returning positive test results.

The long daycare centre on Stephen Street, which is approved to care for 59 children, has been closed.

It was announced on March 30 that a childcare worker and two chilren at the centre had tested positive and all children were isolated as close contacts.

Confirmed cases in NSW have risen to 2493 after an additional 104 cases were diagnosed in the past 24 hours. There have been 12 deaths in the state.

The Rose of Sharon Childcare Centre in Blacktown. Picture: Google

They include a nurse who worked across two aged care facilities in the northern suburbs - Alexander Aged Care Brookvale and Scalabrini Allambie Heights. Contact tracing is under way to alert those who have been in contact with the nurse to monitor for symptoms.

NSW Health has advised that a number students and teachers from schools across the state have also tested positive to COVID-19.

A staff member at Gloucester Primary School is one confirmed case but the school remains open as it has been more than two weeks since the teacher was present.

St Mary's Senior High School has been closed after a student tested positive and a teacher at Wiley Park Girls High School returned a positive test.

St Michael's Catholic Primary School in Belfield has a confirmed case, a student, and authorities are investigating after a child at the Woodport Early Learning Centre was struck down by the disease.

A student at Bankstown Senior College and a teacher at Kambala in Rose Bay have also returned positive test results.

Testing is currently underway of 110 people currently quarantined in Sydney hotels as part of the federal government's strict new entry regulations. They are displaying symptoms of COVID-19 and NSW Health is contacting fellow passengers of those possible cases to monitor for symptoms.

