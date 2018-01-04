Rocky shocker: 25 Christmas pets abandoned

A SHOCKING number of animals have been surrendered to the Capricorn Animal Rescue over the holidays.

Since Christmas, 15 cats and kittens and 10 dogs and puppies have been taken in by the rescue.

The numbers include not just strays but surrenders, where unwilling owners have wanted these pets off their hands.

CAA kitten Poppet. Allan Reinikka ROK040118acaa3

Ms Peoples said despite being closed over the Christmas period, many pets still continued to come in, leaving the 20-year-old rescue at full capacity.

The rescue currently has over 50 dogs and 50 cats.

The thrill of a new puppy or kitten for Christmas is unparalleled for many.

However, the sad reality is many of these pets wind up alone and without a home once the festive cheer has died away.

CAA's Katarina Pederick with Diddy. Allan Reinikka ROK040118acaa6

Capricorn Animal Rescue's Juanita Peoples says an open discussion about who will take care of the pet and whether it can be afforded must be had before committing.

"To be honest it's bad any time of year, we get surrender requests daily," Ms Peoples said.

"It's a notoriously bad problem in Rockhampton.

"Christmas time is worse and on the holidays because people do go away and their dog may get out and become impounded and financially can't afford to get them out.

"I believe people going away and a lot of people still have the notion of disposable pet mentality and that they're not for life."

As the pound legally only to have to hold an unmicrochipped dog for three days before it is put up for adoption, the rescue is vigilant at making sure these abandoned dogs are given a second chance.

Otherwise, dogs that are not rescued are euthanised.

CAA's Katarina Pederick with Diddy. Allan Reinikka ROK040118acaa5

With the problem becoming worse and worse for the region, many southern rescues including some from as far away as New South Wales have taken up "a lot of the burden" for the Capricorn rescue.

Foster parents are also crucial for the rescue, as they ensure many pets receive the affection they have long done without before finding their forever homes.

"We couldn't do it without foster carers but we are short on carers at the moment," Ms Peoples said.

"At Rockhampton Regional Council, the limit per house is two dogs but you can apply for a third dog permit.

"With fostering, even if you already have two dogs, we have an agreement with the council that if you foster through us you can have up to four."

CAA kitten Poppet is looking for a furr-ever home. Allan Reinikka ROK040118acaa1

But for Rockhampton, Ms Peoples said the region still had a long way to go when it comes to responsible pet ownership.

"We see ones that are unfortunately full of hook worms," she said.

"We haven't had a parvo case for a while but there's a lot of infestation and worms where people haven't paid for worming, although it can be as cheap as $15.

"Sadly, I don't think we're seeing a huge improvement in terms of the unwanted but there are a lot more people considering adoption which really helps.

"People really do recognise the amount of unwanted pets and want to help and that is their way of helping by adopting a rescue animal."