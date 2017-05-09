BREAKING: 25 jobs with pizza giant to open new Rocky store

Domino's franchisee Pankish Oberai is opening a new store in Grecemere. He is pictured here (back) with staff at his former Toowoomba Domino's workplace.

WHEN Pankish Oberai noticed a gap in the Gracemere pizza market, he took the plunge.

The experienced Toowoomba 'pizzapreneur' has relocated to Gracemere to open a brand new Domino's Pizza store providing 25 jobs for locals.

Mr Oberai has worked his way up Domino's corporate ladder for the past seven years until recently when he decided he wanted a new challenge - to be able to work hard, for himself.

After completing a lot of research, he decided he wanted to bring the Domino's franchise model to the Gracemere community and will fire up the ovens at Shop 2B, 2 Middle Road later this month

"We are so excited to bring the Domino's brand to the town of Gracemere," Mr Oberai said.

"I have worked at Domino's in Toowoomba for the past five years - the best part of working in a small community is getting to know your customers and ensuring they receive the best service possible.

"I want to instil that same customer service focus in my new team at Gracemere so locals can get a piping hot pizza conveniently delivered to their door.

"We also wanted to provide more employment opportunities for locals in the area."

Without a passionate people powered team, Mr Oberai said Dominos' customer service and convenience wouldn't be possible.

Having hired 10 new local team members so far, Mr Oberai is on the hunt for more staff.

"We are still looking for another 15 friendly, proactive Customer Service Representatives and Delivery Experts who are passionate about customer service to join our team," he said.

"I encourage anyone who is looking for a fun, flexible job to apply at jobs.dominos.com.au."

Providing locals with jobs isn't Domino's Gracemere's only mission, with the fast food giant also keen to sponsor local organisations such as sporting teams.

Mr Oberai said it was important for the store to give back to the community and is calling out for Gracemere organisations to get in touch for support.

"We'd love to support local sports teams, schools and organisations by hosting a Doughraiser to fundraise for them," he said.

"Make sure you come on down to the store, grab some piping hot pizza and say hi to the new team - we are looking forward to meeting our newest customers!"

Domino's Gracemere will be open from 11am until late every day and will include Domino's recently launched technology innovations to make ordering easier and give customers back their time.

Digital innovations such as Zero Click, On-Time Cooking, GPS Driver Tracker and 20-minute delivery guarantee will all be a part of the Dominos Gracemere service.