$2.5 million in funding to help homeless

PROPOSALS for innovative projects that will meet immediate needs of people experiencing homelessness and help them reconnect with the community are being sought for the third round of the Dignity First Fund.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said the State Government had opened applications for the third round of its Dignity First Fund to support Queenslanders to help other Queenslanders who are experiencing homelessness.

"I encourage local community organisations and individuals to apply,” Mrs Lauga said.

"Every Queenslander deserves somewhere safe, secure and sustainable to live, which is why the Palaszczuk Government is delivering more than 5000 social and affordable homes.

"While people are moving through the experience of homelessness, there are many actions we can take to make that experience a little less uncomfortable and help people to develop social and community connections.

"That's why, through our $2.5 million Dignity First Fund, we want to support practical projects that can make a difference in preventing or reducing homelessness or assisting people who are experiencing homelessness to live with dignity.

"We are especially keen to see projects that display innovation in supporting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, young people, families and older people.

"These include mobile coffee and food vans that provide training and employment for people experiencing homelessness, hubs that bring together services for homeless people in one location, mobile laundry and shower facilities, vending machines that provide free tampons and pads, and driver training programs for young people so they can get a job.

"I'm so pleased that people experiencing homelessness in Keppel now have free access to laundry and shower facilities after the Queensland Government's Dignity First Fund facility was opened at the Yeppoon Community Centre.

"People experiencing homelessness will now have easier access to laundry and shower facilities thanks to funding from the fund,” Mrs Lauga said.

Applications for the Dignity First Fund 2018 is open until August 17.

For more information on the fund or to lodge your application, visit www.hpw.qld.gov.au/DignityFirst.