25 new jobs as work begins on $12.5m Rookwood bridge

CONSTRUCTION COMMENCES: Artist's impression of the $12.5 million Riverslea Bridge which forms a part of the Rookwood Weir project.

CONSTRUCTION COMMENCES: Artist's impression of the $12.5 million Riverslea Bridge which forms a part of the Rookwood Weir project.

THE $352 million Rookwood Weir project is delivering employment for Central Queensland with 25 more workers breaking earth for the $12.5 million bridge at Riverslea.

Featuring a single 3.5m lane which will be 21 metres high and 260 metres long, the new Riverslea bridge will replace the existing crossing, which will be inundated by the Fitzroy River when the weir reaches full supply.

The bridge upgrade was one of three projects preparing the way for the construction of Rookwood Weir, 66km southwest of Rockhampton, in April next year.

ROOKWOOD MAP: These are the main features of the Rookwood Weir project which is situated on the Fitzroy River.

The other two projects, the $2.2 million Capricorn Highway intersection at Gogango and the a 16.5km Thirsty Creek Road Upgrade (worth $7.5 million), led to the employment of 40 workers before they were completed last month.

Natural Resources Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said Queensland-based Civil, Mining and Construction (CMC) would be on site today starting the year-long project.

ROOKWOOD UPDATE: Queensland's Minister for Natural Resources Anthony Lynham recently visited the Rockhampton region to see first hand the progress towards realising the Rookwood Weir project.

“Queensland, like the rest of the world, is facing tough economic times ahead due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dr Lynham said.

“We’re continuing to manage our health response and that means Queensland’s plan for economic recovery, including its $50 billion infrastructure guarantee, is already rolling out.

“Rookwood Weir is region-changing water infrastructure that will deliver hundreds of jobs during and after construction and will expand irrigated agricultural production in the Lower Fitzroy.”

>> READ: Major CQ water project is ‘go, go, go’

>> READ: ROOKWOOD CLASH: Pollies caught up in water disagreement

>> READ: CQ gets say on Rookwood as project takes next step

CQ’s local Members of Parliament welcomed the latest milestone for the $352 million Rookwood Weir project.

Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke and Keppel MP Brittany Lauga are delighted to see the local construction jobs being generated by the Rookwood Weir project.

“Central Queensland, like the rest of Queensland and Australia, is looking for good economic news as the world seeks a way out of this global pandemic,” Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said.

“Rookwood Weir has already delivered 40 jobs at Thirsty Creek and Gogango, and the Riverslea Bridge now means up to another 25.”

Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke said 247 CQ businesses had already registered their interest in supplying goods and services on the project’s dedicated web registry.

“This is local businesses showing a real sign of confidence in our region’s future,” he said.

CONSTRUCTION STARTS: The Riverslea Bridge will be built higher to allow for the increased height of the Fitzroy River after Rookwood Weir is in place.

“I’d encourage any local business with the capabilities required to get on board to be part of the future jobs and growth opportunities the weir offers for industry and farmers into the future.”

Additionally, Sunwater has lodged an initial development application with Rockhampton Regional Council for an accommodation camp to house up to 250 Rookwood Weir workers near Gogango.

Sunwater expects Rookwood Weir to be ready for wet commissioning in January 2024.