25 poisoned after illegal ‘cave rave’

Twenty five people have been hospitalised for carbon monoxide poisoning after attending an illegal "Cave Rave" in Oslo, Norway.

The party was reportedly planned three weeks in advance according to a 24-year-old organiser, who shared the secret location on Facebook.

He said they never intended to have so many people there after more than 200 came and it "got out of control".

The cave had been previously sealed to the outside world but was opened up before the event in what venue owner, Vidar Haukeland, CEO of the Foundation Diakonissehuset Lovisenberg, described as a "serious burglary."

Police found the venue just before 4am on Sunday morning after a patrol found several confused people walking the streets.

Oslo police inspector Emil Lorch-Falch, told media just a single one square metre hatch was the only way into the 500 square metre bunker that was buried around 70 metres underground.

The entrance to the cave rave.

Deputy chief of staff for the Oslo Fire and Rescue service, Lars Magne Hovtun, said the danger of suffocation, lack of fire escapes and poisoning were just some of the hazards associated with the event.

"We would have stopped this party immediately even if the airflow had been good."

"The risk of suffocation was just one of many things posing a life-threatening situation."

Carbon monoxide is an odourless and colourless gas produced when carbon-based fuels such as oil, gas, coal or wood are not completely burned.

When breathed in it can enter the bloodstream and stop a person's blood from carrying oxygen.

Hovtun said carbon monoxide level in some parts of the bunker was "many times" more than the lethal level when rescue workers arrived. The oxygen level was barely 16 per cent compared with a minimum safe concentration of 19. per cent.

"We fully expected to find several dozen unconscious people inside," he said. "We have to say that based on the risk potential, we are quite surprised that this did not all turn out much worse."

Two police officers were among those treated for poisoning and all of the partygoers are reported to be out of critical condition.

