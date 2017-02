A 25-year-old man has come off his motorbike this morning on the Mt Morgan range.

The single vehicle incident happened around 8.20am on the Burnett Highway.

Queensland Police closed one lane on arrival to the scene.

It is believed Queensland Ambulance Services treated the man for suspected fractures to his ankle and a grazed hip.

A spokesperson from Queensland Police said the scene was handed over to QAS at 9.15am this morning.

More to come.