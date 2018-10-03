25-year-old male found with thousands in his car

CASHED UP: More than $17,000 was found when police raided a house in Murray Pde. Photo Tessa Mapstone / South Burnett Times

POLICE found $45,100 in cash in a car on Tuesday evening after a routine traffic stop.

Rockhampton police say the four wheel drive was intercepted around 7.30pm, resulting in a search of the vehicle.

Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Christopher Lindsay said police officers found the cash in a number of locations in the car.

"The cash was located within a piece of clothing within the vehicle," he said.

"Another part of the cash was located in a hidden compartment.

"The source of the cash is yet to be determined."

Police have charged a 25-year-old man with possessing property that had been used or obtained unlawfully.

The recovered cash was a mixture of denominations.

Investigations are continuing into how the man came into possession of the money.