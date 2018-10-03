Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CASHED UP: More than $17,000 was found when police raided a house in Murray Pde. Photo Tessa Mapstone / South Burnett Times
CASHED UP: More than $17,000 was found when police raided a house in Murray Pde. Photo Tessa Mapstone / South Burnett Times Tessa Mapstone
Crime

25-year-old male found with thousands in his car

Maddelin McCosker
Allan Reinikka
by and
3rd Oct 2018 4:40 PM

POLICE found $45,100 in cash in a car on Tuesday evening after a routine traffic stop.

 

Rockhampton police say the four wheel drive was intercepted around 7.30pm, resulting in a search of the vehicle.

Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Christopher Lindsay said police officers found the cash in a number of locations in the car.

"The cash was located within a piece of clothing within the vehicle," he said.

 

Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Christopher Lindsay.
Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Christopher Lindsay. Allan Reinikka ROK031018acrime1

"Another part of the cash was located in a hidden compartment.

"The source of the cash is yet to be determined."

Police have charged a 25-year-old man with possessing property that had been used or obtained unlawfully.

The recovered cash was a mixture of denominations.

Investigations are continuing into how the man came into possession of the money.

detective acting senior sergeant christopher linds queensland police service rockhampton cib
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Sport club fraud accused's defence team 'caught by surprise'

    premium_icon Sport club fraud accused's defence team 'caught by surprise'

    Crime Ian John Coombe was expected to be sentenced this afternoon, accused of fraudulently obtaining over $400,000

    Teen dies in highway horror as family returns from holidays

    Teen dies in highway horror as family returns from holidays

    Breaking The CQ girl was a passenger in a Warrego Highway crash.

    REVEALED: $250B mining industry back from the dead

    premium_icon REVEALED: $250B mining industry back from the dead

    Business BUSINESSES to earn a record quarter-trillion dollars in exports

    Lighting the coast night sky for leukaemia hopes

    Lighting the coast night sky for leukaemia hopes

    Community CHRIS Duane has first-hand experience with foundation close to heart

    Local Partners