25-year-old male found with thousands in his car
POLICE found $45,100 in cash in a car on Tuesday evening after a routine traffic stop.
Rockhampton police say the four wheel drive was intercepted around 7.30pm, resulting in a search of the vehicle.
Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Christopher Lindsay said police officers found the cash in a number of locations in the car.
"The cash was located within a piece of clothing within the vehicle," he said.
"Another part of the cash was located in a hidden compartment.
"The source of the cash is yet to be determined."
Police have charged a 25-year-old man with possessing property that had been used or obtained unlawfully.
The recovered cash was a mixture of denominations.
Investigations are continuing into how the man came into possession of the money.