$2500 book bounty for CQ school

HAPPY STORY: Prizewinner Sandra Marsh and Mount Morgan Central State School students (clockwise from left) Victoria Connolly, Zachary Dobson, Kodi Rixon, Keeley Marshall, Zaine Wright, Tay-Len Richter and Ykeyta Tull (front) cast an eye over some of the new books.

HAPPY STORY: Prizewinner Sandra Marsh and Mount Morgan Central State School students (clockwise from left) Victoria Connolly, Zachary Dobson, Kodi Rixon, Keeley Marshall, Zaine Wright, Tay-Len Richter and Ykeyta Tull (front) cast an eye over some of the new books. SEAN FOX

A HOST of new titles grace the shelves of the library at Mount Morgan Central State School thanks to the good fortune and generosity of long-time resident Sandra Marsh.

Sandra won $2500 worth of books for the school and 50books for her grandchildren through the Kellogg's Free Books promotion.

By buying Kellogg's products, she could claim free books with each purchase. Because she bought them at the local IGA, she also qualified for the major prize draw and could nominate which school would receive it.

Sandra's children Amanda and Daniel went to the Mount Morgan primary school and her grandchildren - Jasmyne (Year 3), Geoffrey (Year 1) and Summer-Lee (Prep) - are students there now.

Several of the teachers who taught her children were now teaching her grandchildren.

"It's a really good school so it was only natural that I would nominate it to receive the prize,” Sandra said.

"I couldn't believe it when I was told that I had won. It was a wonderful surprise.

"I've had a chance to look at the lovely selection of books the school received and I'm sure the students will get plenty of use from them.”

Teacher/librarian Denis McKay said the students were showing plenty of interest in the new additions and the school was grateful for them.

The 150-book bounty includes reference books, non-fiction and fiction, including series such as Aussie Bites and Diary of a Wimpy Kid.

Principal Brad Carlson said the prize would hugely benefit the school's students.

"The addition of these valuable reading resources, along with the literacy focus of the school, helps provide a vibrant and engaging educational experience.”