25,000 litres of drinking water trucked to Mount Morgan

Rockhampton Regional Council has successfully carried out a trial to test the logistics of getting water tankers from Gracemere to Mount Morgan.

The trial revealed the process took even less time than initially thought.

This comes after it was announced on Wednesday the Mount Morgan No.7 Dam had dropped to 9.9 per cent with only three to six months’ worth of drinkable water left.

Fitzroy River Water manager Dr Jason Plumb said he was very happy with the trial.

“We have successfully trialed the delivery of drinking water from Gracemere, up the Razorback, and safely through the township of Mount Morgan,” Dr Plumb said.

Fitzroy River Water manager Jason Plumb. Picture: Contributed

“We are just finishing pumping and unloading about 25,000 litres of drinking water into the storage reservoir behind me.

“It’s been quite successful, and we are very confident we will be able to meet demand as required in the future.”

Rockhampton region Mayor Tony Williams said although there was no need to truck water up to Mount Morgan yet, council wanted to be prepared.

“This was all about checking the processes and logistics, making sure everything was working properly and ironing out any issues,” Cr Williams said.

“I am pleased to say the trial went really well. The water in the dam is expected to supply water for another three to six months, but if we do need to start trucking water up to Mount Morgan, we are ready to do so.”

Water and Supporting a Better Environment councillor, Donna Kirkland, said she was very pleased with the results of the trial.

Fitzroy River Water manager Dr Jason Plumb, Cr Cherie Rutherford, mayor Tony Williams, and Cr Donna Kirkland. Picture: Timothy Cox

“We took 25,000 litres of water from Gracemere up to the treatment plant in Mount Morgan without a hitch,” Cr Kirkland said.

“Pumping the water in and out of the truck took even less time than we originally thought, which is great news.

“For residents, accessing the water will be no different. The water goes straight into the storage reservoir at the treatment plant and is then sent to homes and businesses as usual.”

Divisional councillor Cherie Rutherford said information about a public meeting to discuss the trial, as well as long term options for Mount Morgan water, would be released soon.

“We are just finalising the details, but we will send out an invitation to all residents next week,” Ms Rutherford said.

“We have had good feedback about the new Mount Morgan Water section of our website, so we will be distributing a booklet to all households with the same information that’s on there to make sure those without access to a computer aren’t left out.”

MORE COUNCIL STORIES:

TRIBUTES: Former mayor remembered as a ‘visionary’

Council funding available to support community projects

Want to go to Rockynats? See what tickets are left