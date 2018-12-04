25,000 without power as crews work to find damage

This striking shot of lightning over Injune was taken during Wednesday night's storm, which caused widespread power outages.

MORE than 25,000 customers are without power across the Capricornia region after this afternoon's massive thunderstorm.

Livingstone has been hardest hit with 16,841 power outages.

In Rockhampton Region 8,179 customers are without power.

An Ergon spokesman said now the storm had passed crews had headed out to try to find the damage.

At this stage there is no indication of how long the situation will remain.

An Ergon spokesman said some repairs could happen quickly but some customers could expect to be without power for a number of hours, depending on the level of damage sustained.