250kg baby steps into new public life

Australia Zoo welcomed Carrie, a baby rhino late last year and now the public can finally meet her on the zoo's African Savannah.

GET ready to meet the youngest and cheekiest member of the rhino family on the African Savannah attraction at Australia Zoo.

Born at 50kg, Carrie is a four-month-old "cheeky and confident rhino", who already weighed in at a huge 250kg.

Zoo keeper Kat Hansen said Carrie would weigh up to 1700kg when fully grown and was already throwing around her weight.

"You will see her racing around the savannah and the other rhinos have to keep up with her," she said.

"Not only does she like to play with her other rhinos by trying to spar with them and push her little horn into them, she always likes to try to play with her keepers as well."

Carrie is a southern white rhino who arrived at the Sunshine Coast on December 4 as part of the regional breeding program.

Not doing so great in the wild, Ms Hansen said there were no more than 22,000 of her species left in the world and was hoping to raise awareness through the program.

"With more than 1000 killed a year from poaching, obviously we need to do something now to help save this amazing animal," she said.

With a general life expectancy of 35 years in the wild, Carrie can live a full life, "potentially up to 50" at Australia Zoo.

Ms Hansen was excited to see Carrie wandering around with her mum and aunties and hoped the public would love her as much as she did.

"She is completely adorable and now everyone can fall in love with her and realise how amazing rhinos actually are," she said.