250L of chemical leaks from truck in Gracemere

Emergency services remain on the scene of a chemical leak in Gracemere that occurred about 3am on Monday.

About 250L of a chemical leaked from a 1000L container that was on the back of a B-double truck on Somerset Road.

Fire services were called at 3.10am, arrived at 3.23, and stopped the leak at 4.06.

The container was removed from the truck and placed in a safe area.

Paramedics assessed patients at the scene, but none required treatment or transport to hospital.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman was unable to confirm the type of chemical, and it is unknown whether the road remains open.