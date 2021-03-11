$25m allocated for CQ council projects

Central Queensland’s regional councils will receive $24.52 million as part of the State Government’s Works for Queensland program.

Rockhampton has been allocated $9.46 million, Livingstone $3.5 million, Gladstone $7.79 million, Central Highlands $2.66 million, and Woorabinda $1.11 million.

The funding may be used for a range of projects, including roadworks, town beautification, parks and playground upgrades, renewable energy installations, tourism, water, safety, and more.

Regional Development Minister Glenn Butcher said the money would help councils build or maintain infrastructure projects that supported jobs.

“This further funding will help councils deliver roads and pathways, parks and playgrounds,

all while creating local jobs,” he said.

“Gladstone Regional Council has so far had 22 projects funded through Works for

Queensland, delivering 350 jobs for locals including Bray Park Pump Track and Skate Park,

upgrades to Tondoon Botanical Gardens, and the Harbour City BMX Club Facility.”

Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke welcomed the funding.

“This is great news for Rocky and for our region’s economic recovery from the COVID-19

pandemic,” he said.

“Rockhampton Regional Council alone will receive $9.46 million, building on the previous

rounds which I know they’ve put to good use, such as a new Pump Track at Gracemere and

a new reptile enclosure at Rockhampton Zoo.”

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga was also pleased with the amount on offer for Livingstone Shire.

“Livingstone will receive $3.5 million to upgrade facilities and create jobs for our region,” she said.

“We’ve already seen them use the funds to create jobs on projects the Emu Park Art Gallery and countless upgrades to roads and parks across Livingstone.”

Deputy Premier and Local Government Minister Steven Miles announced the allocations

for the fourth round of the government program.

“This is a $200 million pool that will be allocated to councils outside of Queensland’s South

East, with the funding improving council infrastructure and delivering local jobs as part of

Queensland’s plan for economic recovery,” he said.

Project submissions close on April 9.