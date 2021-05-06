$25M boost to Alliance Airlines’ Rocky hangar plans

Alliance Airlines’ plan to build the largest hangar in regional Australia at Rockhampton Airport is gaining momentum, with the Federal Government pledging $25 million toward the project, with construction now expected to begin in September.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack visited Rockhampton Airport on Wednesday to reveal the funding commitment and went as far as labelling the city the ‘capital of Alliance’.

He said the new facility would bring jobs as well as millions of dollars of investment into Rockhampton economy.

“The Maintenance and Repair Facility has the potential to create 225 jobs and inject $30 million into the local economy each year,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.

“The Australian Government is committed to delivering exactly this type of job-creating project to stimulate our regions to secure their future prosperity.”

Alliance Airlines managing director Scott McMillan and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry.

When Michelle Landry became the Member for Capricornia in 2013, one of the first things she did was tour the Rockhampton Airport, and she had a vision of expansion.

Eight years later and Mr McCormack was congratulating her on that vision taking off.

“She came to her hometown airport to see what she could do to increase and improve aviation facilities, amenities and services,” Mr McCormack said.

“She acknowledged and recognised that this was the gateway to her electorate.

“This was the path that so many business people, so many workers, so many people took to get to the wider Central Queensland region.”

Ms Landry said 70-aircraft-strong Alliance Airlines had been operating flights to and from Rockhampton since 2002, cementing a relationship with the city and the broader Central Queensland region.

“Bringing base maintenance back from overseas to Alliance’s home state of Queensland offers significant local economic benefits,” Ms Landry said.

“This is a real coup for Rockhampton and something I have been lobbying for due to the new and expanded skilled employment opportunities in aviation and associated services on offer.”

Rockhampton Mayor Tony Williams also welcomed the announcement.

“This is an exciting new phase in Rockhampton’s longstanding relationship with Alliance Airlines,” Cr Williams said.

“I thank the Australian Government for its commitment and will continue working constructively with all parties to make this project a reality.”