Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

$25M boost to Alliance Airlines’ Rocky hangar plans

Penny Hoffmann
6th May 2021 10:20 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Alliance Airlines’ plan to build the largest hangar in regional Australia at Rockhampton Airport is gaining momentum, with the Federal Government pledging $25 million toward the project, with construction now expected to begin in September.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack visited Rockhampton Airport on Wednesday to reveal the funding commitment and went as far as labelling the city the ‘capital of Alliance’.

He said the new facility would bring jobs as well as millions of dollars of investment into Rockhampton economy.

“The Maintenance and Repair Facility has the potential to create 225 jobs and inject $30 million into the local economy each year,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.

“The Australian Government is committed to delivering exactly this type of job-creating project to stimulate our regions to secure their future prosperity.”

Alliance Airlines managing director Scott McMillan and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry.
Alliance Airlines managing director Scott McMillan and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry.

When Michelle Landry became the Member for Capricornia in 2013, one of the first things she did was tour the Rockhampton Airport, and she had a vision of expansion.

Eight years later and Mr McCormack was congratulating her on that vision taking off.

“She came to her hometown airport to see what she could do to increase and improve aviation facilities, amenities and services,” Mr McCormack said.

“She acknowledged and recognised that this was the gateway to her electorate.

“This was the path that so many business people, so many workers, so many people took to get to the wider Central Queensland region.”

Ms Landry said 70-aircraft-strong Alliance Airlines had been operating flights to and from Rockhampton since 2002, cementing a relationship with the city and the broader Central Queensland region.

“Bringing base maintenance back from overseas to Alliance’s home state of Queensland offers significant local economic benefits,” Ms Landry said.

“This is a real coup for Rockhampton and something I have been lobbying for due to the new and expanded skilled employment opportunities in aviation and associated services on offer.”

Rockhampton Mayor Tony Williams also welcomed the announcement.

“This is an exciting new phase in Rockhampton’s longstanding relationship with Alliance Airlines,” Cr Williams said.

“I thank the Australian Government for its commitment and will continue working constructively with all parties to make this project a reality.”

alliance airlines alliance hangar deputy pm michael mccormack michelle landry rockhampton airport
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Truck fire causes 11-hour Bruce Hwy traffic congestion

        Premium Content Truck fire causes 11-hour Bruce Hwy traffic congestion

        News Motorists trying to get into Rockhampton today from Gracemere or southern towns had a long wait in traffic after a B-double was destroyed by fire.

        CQ bookkeeper jailed for stealing $11,000 from company

        Premium Content CQ bookkeeper jailed for stealing $11,000 from company

        Crime She claimed she had permission from the victim business and the money was a car...

        Puff, Marlin and Fern show off skills at Beef Australia

        Premium Content Puff, Marlin and Fern show off skills at Beef Australia

        News “Dogs learn through natural instinct and, if you train them the proper way, they...

        Central Queensland horse trainer disqualified for offences

        Premium Content Central Queensland horse trainer disqualified for offences

        News The trainer has appealed the integrity commission’s decision