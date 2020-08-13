$2.5m community centre a major boost to CQ aged care

CONSTRUCTION is complete on a $2.5m community centre packed with recreational activities, therapy programs, and even a cafe.

The Mercy Community Centre, built by Rockhampton’s BT Builders, will serve as a hub of respite for aged care residents.

Mercy Aged Care Services executive officer Lesley Schneider said construction of the centre and the 10 jobs it would sustain benefited the Rockhampton economy and provided a “wonderful boost to the aged care social fabric”.

“We see such incredible long-term benefits as a result of the project in terms of social support, therapy services, and activities that will engage the entire community,” she said.

“The development at the aged care facility has incorporated a recreation centre, coffee shop, salon, allied health services, and welcome new infrastructure that can cater for a broad range of local events and services.

“Approximately 10 full time jobs will be created when open, including those in health and management and allied health which will see a need for occupational therapists, physiotherapists and additional staff.”

The Federal Government’s Building Better Regions Fund contributed $1.3m to the centre, the rest being provided by Mercy Health and Aged Care Central Queensland.

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry was pleased construction had finished.

“Now that the $2.5 million Mercy Community Centre is completed, Rockhampton has another designated space to offer aged care recipients and their families a range of services including access to respite, therapy and recreational activities,” she said.