$2.5m ski park water to be pumped from artesian basin

The site for the Barcaldine Recreation Park has now been excavated with plans to begin filling it up in March.

The site for the Barcaldine Recreation Park has now been excavated with plans to begin filling it up in March.

A WATER ski park is well in the works for the drought-stricken town of Barcaldine as land 1100m long and 250m wide has been excavated to make way for the man-made lake.

Water to fill the man-made lake would be pumped from the Great Artesian Basin.

It is estimated it would take five months to fill the facility.

The Barcaldine Recreation Reserve has been in the works for the better part of the past decade and has so far cost $2.5 million over two financial years.

Barcaldine Regional Council was in 2016 successful in a state government funding application and has also put in some of its own money.

The man-made lake, with a maximum water depth of 3.2m, would be used for water skiing, canoeing, swimming, rowing, sailing and fishing and there would also be a sandy beach for swimming.

Graphic of the Barcaldine Recreation Park, to be developed to the left of the township, taking water from the Great Artesian Basin. There would a pedestrian bridge, covered tables, boat ramps, amenities and car and trailer parking.

There would be potential to hold state and national skiing competitions.

The multi-generational projects consist of the lake, boat ramp, beach, amenities building with a toilet and canteen, walking/running/cycling tracks and landscaping.

Aimed at families, there would also be park shelters, BBQs, seating, a viewing deck, pathways, parkland and playground zones.

Plans for the project state it would help retain the “lost — 15 to 24 year-old demographic.

The site is on undeveloped land on the western side of Lagoon Creek with vehicle access via the Landsborough Hwy, turning onto Kurrajong Drive.

Barcaldine region Mayor Rob Chandler said the project was not unprecedented, with Fred Tritton Lake near Hughenden, about 500km to the north of Barcaldine, proving a success.

“It’s so strategically placed,” Cr Chandler told AAP.

“People will be able to hop on their push bikes, pack a half dozen coldies, bread, butter and sausages, have a barbecue dinner and then ride their pushies home.”

Design renders of the amenities block which will have bathrooms and a canteen.

Excavation of the site began in September and it is expected the construction of the amenities block will begin in early 2020.

Further stages will be planned and constructed as funding becomes available.

A public consultation ­meeting was held in September 2016.

The water use was a concern for some locals as landholders and graziers feared it might affect water security.

As the region enters its eighth year of drought, Cr Chandler denies any negativity around the project.

“There hasn’t been any concerns from landholders in our patch,” he said.

Researchers and scientists have confirmed 400 megalitres of water required to fill the lake would not be an issue to the massive underwater Great Artesian basin which sits under about 22 per cent of Australia’s landmass.

There could however, be an issue of water loss due to evaporation.

Ergon Energy advised The Morning Bulletin it held the license for the allocation of the 400 megalitres of water to support the steam turbine for the Barcaldine Power Station.

This turbine is not presently being used and an expressions of interest closed last Friday for a temporary transfer of ownership for the water.

Brecken Curtis of Longreach’s Outback Watersports Club said he thought it was a good idea.

He said it would be good for liveability, given the population decline in the area.

“Whatever we can do to help people stay in outback Queensland,” he said.

“It is so hot and any asset like that would encourage people to come and stay.”

The Longreach club hosts events on the Thomson River, five kilometres out of town.

They had a few events this year and had an Outback Regatta in September which saw 1,000 people from out of town come.

He said Barcaldine could do the same, providing a real boost to the economy.

“There’s lot of opportunities to bring people to town with an asset like that,” Mr Curtis said.

“I think it’s all positive.”

When asked if he would give it a go once it was ­completed he said “definitely” but it wouldn’t compare to the 10km straight of the Thomson.