Brittany Lauga with Mount Archer State School principal Jeff Jepson and students Madeline, Madison, Zach and Daanish.
Education

$2.5m to be spent at Keppel schools

Timothy Cox
24th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Major works worth $2.5 million are in progress or about to start at four Keppel state schools.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said a $650,000 contract to refurbish two learning spaces at Taranganba State School was due to be awarded, adding to the $1.1m the school had received in the past few months.

“As the biggest state school on the Capricorn Coast, Taranganba State School is feeling some growing pains in terms of space and facilities,” Ms Lauga said.

“We’ve been working very closely with the principal Susan Beatty and the P&C, and we greatly appreciate their efforts in helping to identify issues in and around the school.”

That work is expected to be finished in April.

Ms Lauga said a $700,000 contract had been awarded last month for work at the Mount Archer State School to install security fencing to the school perimeter, which was meant to be done completed in June.

She said Emu Park State School will get a new amenities block worth $650,000, and that $500,000 would be spent at Keppel Sands State School to replace existing amenities and install transpiration pit.

Those are due in June and September respectively.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

