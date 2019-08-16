260 vets set to hit CQ fairways

Rockhampton Veterans officials (from left) Glen Chopping, Peter Dawson and John Baly are gearing up for the Frenchville Sports Club Tropic of Capricorn carnival.

Rockhampton Veterans officials (from left) Glen Chopping, Peter Dawson and John Baly are gearing up for the Frenchville Sports Club Tropic of Capricorn carnival. CONTRIBUTED

GOLF: A total of 260 golfers have nominated for the annual Frenchville Sports Club Tropic of Capricorn Veterans Carnival.

They will play five of the region's courses over 11 days, starting at Rockhampton Golf Club on Monday.

They then play North Rockhampton, Yeppoon, Emu Park and Capricorn Resort.

There will be competition in three divisions for men and women, with players vying for a share of $16,000 in prizes.

Rockhampton Veterans Association vice-president Dell Bunt said everything was "looking good” for the 11th instalment of the carnival.

ON COURSE: John Gunzler was among the golfers playing in last year's Frenchville Sports Club Tropic of Capricorn Veterans Carnival. Allan Reinikka ROK200818agolf2

She said players from across Queensland and across state borders would join a strong local contingent on the fairways.

"We've got a lot of visitors coming and they certainly enjoy our beautiful winter weather,” she said.

"They can make this region home for the week and play five different courses without any lengthy travel in between.

"I'm sure that during their time here they will also take the chance to look around and see what the region has to offer.

"Overall, 260 players have nominated but there will be different numbers playing at each of the courses.

"There will be 100-plus teeing off on Monday, the first day, at Rockhampton.”

Bunt said local golfers to watch would be Rockhampton's Trevor Johns, Isobel McDonald and Mary Willis, as well as Emu Park's Vicki McKay.

She said visiting players Alan Taylor (Maroochy River) and Diane Shadlow (Inverell) were also likely to feature.