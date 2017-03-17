$268 for a bottle of milk and sunglasses

AN ICE Break and sunglasses retailing at $17.50 has cost one man $267.50.

Frederick Stuart Christopher Charles Williams, 26, pleaded guilty to stealing an Ice Break drink and a pair of sunglasses from the William St Caltex in the early hours of November 24 last year.

The Rockhampton Magistrates Court heard Williams approached the checkout with one of the five people he had entered the premises with, but it was only on his way out that he picked up the 750ml bottle of flavoured milk and glasses.

The court heard Williams did not have any money on him at the time of the offence to pay for the items.

He was identified via CCTV footage of when he approached the counter with his friend.

Magistrate Cameron Press fined Williams $250 and ordered restitution of $17.50 be paid.