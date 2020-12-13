$26k raised after sudden death of former Rocky man

NEARLY $26,000 has been raised for the family of a former Rockhampton resident who died suddenly last week.

Darren Schmidt died unexpectedly on Thursday while making preparations for his own father's funeral in Rockhampton.

He was a husband, father of three, cricket fanatic, and community volunteer.

Megan Kavanagh, the family's neighbour, set up a GoFundMe in response to Mr Schmidt's death to help with funeral arrangements and for support over Christmas.

"Darren lived for his sons," Ms Kavanagh said.

"He was a full-time working father and invested in all of these cricket and other sporting activities.

"He was a beautiful dad to three beautiful boys and he'll be greatly missed."

Mr Schmidt was a former resident of Rockhampton, Melbourne, and London, and was a junior cricket coach at the University of Queensland.

"The story is such a human one that all of us can relate to," Ms Kavanagh said.

"People know how much Darren contributed to the community he was a part of.

"They're wanting to recognise and celebrate that contribution in a meaningful way."

At the time of writing, nearly $26,000 of a $50,000 goal had been raised.

"Decisions as to how the funds will be applied will be made by Fiona and the boys," the fundraiser reads.