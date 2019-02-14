Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Six-week-old Joshua Chalmers was born with a congenital heart defect. Picture Jay Town
Six-week-old Joshua Chalmers was born with a congenital heart defect. Picture Jay Town
Health

Radical plan to combat childhood heart conditions

by Brigid O’Connell
14th Feb 2019 8:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE efforts of Australian researchers working on finding better treatments and preventions and cracking the genetic causes of childhood heart conditions, are to be boosted by a $20 million fighting fund.

In addition to this open funding round from the Medical Research Future Fund, federal Minister for Health Greg Hunt will also announce on Thursday $6 million for the first national action plan to improve the lives of children born with a heart defect.

The national congenital heart disease charity HeartKids has developed the plan to identify gaps in treatment and support for families, to better direct medical research and intervention for the approximate eight Australian babies born each day with a heart defect.

With survival rates improving, Mr Hunt said there were now more adults than children living with congenital heart disease, but they needed lifelong and highly specialised care.

Six-week-old Joshua Chalmers will be one of them.

 

Six-week-old Joshua Chalmers was born with a congenital heart defect. Picture Jay Town
Six-week-old Joshua Chalmers was born with a congenital heart defect. Picture Jay Town

 

He has already undergone three open-heart surgeries at the Royal Children's Hospital after he was born with "half a heart", and faces two more procedures before he starts school to remedy the hypoplastic left heart syndrome.

"You look back years ago when survival rates were much less, but it's so much higher now," said Joshua's mother, Sharon Chalmers.

"We wouldn't see that improvement without supporting further research.

"This is giving children a greater chance at life."

More Stories

Show More
$26m investment children health heart conditions

Top Stories

    Yeppoon to get a taste of the action in national music tour

    premium_icon Yeppoon to get a taste of the action in national music tour

    Entertainment "I wanted to come back to places like Yeppoon and Mackay to play because it's always nice to play in little regional towns'

    Bushfire threatens Carnarvon Highway

    Bushfire threatens Carnarvon Highway

    Weather Multiple QFES crews on scene to conduct extensive back burning

    • 14th Feb 2019 8:14 AM
    Woman in hospital after Bruce Hwy crash

    premium_icon Woman in hospital after Bruce Hwy crash

    News The woman was involved in a single vehicle crash

    • 14th Feb 2019 7:58 AM
    VALENTINE'S DAY: CQ is full of secret admirers this year

    premium_icon VALENTINE'S DAY: CQ is full of secret admirers this year

    Business And read the story of how the day began centuries ago