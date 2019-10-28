$2.8 million to prepare CQ for the jobs of the future

AIMING to prepare Central Queensland students for the jobs of the future, the Queensland Government has revealed an ambitious $2.8 million plan today.

The State Government will partner with Central Queensland University (CQU) to deliver an advanced technology and innovation centre in Rockhampton as part of their strategy to create regional jobs in the agricultural technology, mining and manufacturing industries.

Innovation Minister Kate Jones said the project would keep jobs in Rockhampton by providing the building blocks for future careers in a range of disciplines including AgTech, manufacturing, mining, engineering and design.

“Funding announced today will be used to buy training equipment – like robots, drills and dozers to train students up on the cutting-edge technology they’ll be using out on the job,” Ms Jones said.

“Mining, agriculture and manufacturing will be vitally important to Rockhampton for decades to come. This is a down payment for the future.”

CQUniversity vice-chancellor and president Professor Nick Klomp welcomed the funding commitment saying it would allow CQUniversity to respond to the needs of industry by providing state-of-the-art teaching and training technologies with a specific focus on AgTech, manufacturing innovation, engineering, Infor­ma­tion and Communication Tech­nology and design.

“The one-stop centre will be accessible to the community, industry and schools who wish to engage with contemporary technologies, investigate new career opportunities and trial new business ventures providing value-add to the community,” Professor Klomp said.

“These types of opportunities not only support the advancement of innovative entrepreneurial practice and commercialisation opportunities but also job creation within our communities.”

Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke said the new partnership would help CQ students prepare for the jobs of the future in mining, agriculture and manufacturing.

“These industries are vital to Queensland’s economy. New technology is changing the demands on workers – this new facility will make sure that our kids and grandkids have the skills they need to get great careers in these fields,” Mr O’Rourke said.

Ask Me Technology Consultants director Adrien Lang, whose family’s local cattle property has spanned five generations, said the new centre was a win-win for industries like his.

“As someone with personal connections with both the cattle industry and technology sector, I have been able to use my skills in technology to implement new-age technologies such as drones for mustering cattle.”

“To have this new centre available were we could explore other technologies that would benefit the beef and agriculture sector is a huge win for Central Queensland.”

Ms Jones said the facility would be accessible by the community, industry and schools to engage with contemporary technologies, investigate new career opportunities and trial new business ventures.

“It’s not just about training. We want this place to be a hive of activity – with entrepreneurs testing out new technology and employers coming to poach the next generation of talent,” she said.

“This partnership with CQU will see the government link TAFE, university and high school graduates with some of the world’s leading employers.

“To date we’ve created 16,400 jobs by investing in projects like these.

Today’s announcement coincides with the launch of the state government’s new Advance Queensland strategy – a blueprint for jobs growth over the next 20 years.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said 4400 jobs had been created in the Central Queensland region over the past year.

“That’s employment growth in CQ of 4% in the past year,” the Premier said.