Coach Gary Skinner was playing for Bluebirds United when they last won the Wesley Hall Cup in 1991.
Soccer

29 year drought breaking win would be extra special for Gary

Pam McKay
6th Nov 2020 2:00 PM
GARY Skinner played for Bluebirds United when they last won the Wesley Hall Cup in 1991.

He is hoping he can help deliver the coveted trophy again this year, this time as coach.

Bluebirds will take on defending champions Frenchville in Saturday night’s grand final at Ryan Park.

The teams have met four times this season, and the honours have been shared.

Frenchville prevailed in their last meeting – an epic extra time semi-final a fortnight ago.

But Bluebirds stormed back with a commanding 7-nil win over Central last week to book their berth in the 2020 season decider.

Frenchville and Bluebirds United will meet in the CQ Premier League grand final on Saturday night at Ryan Park. Photo: Jann Houley
Frenchville and Bluebirds United will meet in the CQ Premier League grand final on Saturday night at Ryan Park. Photo: Jann Houley

Skinner and his troops are desperate to break the club’s premiership drought and would love nothing more than to do it in the club’s 50th year.

“The boys can’t wait for Saturday to come, they want to play,” he said.

“I couldn’t be happier for them; they really deserve to be there.

“They’re getting just reward for the effort they’ve put in and the commitment they’ve made.

“The last time we won a Wesley Hall Cup was 29 years ago and I played in it.

“It’s great that we have an opportunity to win it again in what is our 50th year.

“It’s an exciting weekend for us. We’re in every senior grand final so that’s pretty special as well.”

CQ Premier League grand finals

5pm Saturday: Division 2, Frenchville v Bluebirds United, Ryan Park, Rockhampton

7pm Saturday: Division 1, Frenchville v Bluebirds United, Ryan Park, Rockhampton

