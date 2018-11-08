Menu
$2B price tag means no change to air-con plan: Grace

Hayden Johnson
by
8th Nov 2018 12:07 AM | Updated: 5:18 AM
THOUSANDS of Ipswich school students will continue to swelter in scorching heat with the State Government refusing to match a pledge to air-condition all schools.

Education Minister Grace Grace opened Ipswich West Special School's new classrooms in 37C heat yesterday.

Despite the temperature and acknowledgement of the heat, Ms Grace said Queensland was being served well by its Cooler Schools Program.

Under the program schools in tropical and western Queensland are air-conditioned.

"We're working with school communities about air conditioning in classrooms," Ms Grace said.

"We have a great program where we air condition certain areas of Queensland - it's a big state, these are big expenses."

Ms Grace said air conditioning all state schools, as the LNP has promised to do, would cost about $2 billion.

"It will be interesting to see where this money is coming from, how many teachers they are going to cut, how many schools are going to be up for sale like they were last time," she said.

Ms Grace said new facilities would have air conditioning and the Cooler School Program was being reviewed.

