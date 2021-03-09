$2k raised at Livingstone Women’s Day fundraiser

More than 60 women helped raise money for The Community Centre's ICare Community Project.

More than 60 women got together to celebrate International Women’s Day on Monday and raise money for the Livingstone Shire Community Centre’s ICare Community Project.

Since the project commenced in 2017, it has received $53,295 in contributions and has issued $39,005 in grocery and fuel vouchers to those in need.

Councillor Pat Eastwood said the fundraising event, held at Footlights Theatre, was a huge success.

“Residents had the opportunity to take some time out, enjoy lunch and a glass of bubbles, socialise with their friends, and watch the entertainment,” he said.

“The theme of the event, #ChooseToChallenge, highlighted the achievement of women, raised awareness against bias, and encouraged women to take action against equality.

“The event raised $2,078.34 in total, which is a fantastic outcome for this vital community project.

“As a community member and councillor, I am proud to get behind and support events like this.”

Cr Eastwood said the Livingstone Community Centre was meant to be safe and accessible.

He said the Community Centre was meant to be somewhere safe, welcoming, accessible, and available to all.

“It is a space that offers a wide range of services and is available for any community member who may be experiencing hardship,” Cr Eastwood said.

“When times get tough, and they do get tough, it is important for residents to know that they have somewhere they can go for support.”