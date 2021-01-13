$2K raised to help pay hospitalised Rocky worker’s rent

More than $2000 has been raised for a Rockhampton delivery driver unable to pay his rent while in hospital for at least 20 weeks.

Adrian Peddell, a father of three, was found unconscious in his bathroom on December 18.

His friend Trish Honnery said he was immediately taken to Rockhampton Base Hospital.

“He had three strokes and a heart attack,” she said. “He ended up getting an infection as well.”

After a week, Mr Peddell was transferred to Prince Charles Hospital in Brisbane.

“Once he got there he showed a bit of improvement,” Ms Honnery said.

“He’s still got an infection. He’s got to wait now for a heart operation.”

“I try to call him daily. He picked up the phone yesterday but was only able to talk for about a minute. He just said ‘Feeling okay, just very, very sore.’”

Mr Peddell.

Ms Honnery said Mr Peddell was expecting to be in hospital for at least 20 weeks.

Her GoFundMe, set up on January 2 to pay Mr Peddell’s landlord, has raised a little more than $2000 at the time of writing.

“We’ve already transferred $1000 of it to the parents’ account and they’ve already paid the landlord back,” she said.

“He’d give you the shirt off his back. He’s just one of those easygoing, friendly guys and he just needs a bit of help.

“He wouldn’t ask. He’d probably kick my butt.”

Mr Peddell’s parents travelled from Tamworth to be by his side.

Ms Honnery said any money beyond her $6000 goal would go towards their travel and accommodation costs.