$2m funding for Coast pool and art gallery

CULTURAL HUB: Barb Tamassy with her mosaic gothic couple at the Emu Park Art Gallery.

CULTURAL HUB: Barb Tamassy with her mosaic gothic couple at the Emu Park Art Gallery. Contributed

THE Capricorn Coast is celebrating the news of $2 million in grant finding to upgrade the Livingstone Council owned Cooee Bay Pool and a new art gallery for Emu Park through the State Works for Queensland program.

The $1.2 million grant for a new pool at Cooee Bay will include renewal of the pool to include eight lanes and a new access ramp, to raise water depth to competition standard and also the renewal of the wading pool, including the installation of small leisure features and simulated rock profiles and a renewal of the filtration systems for both the pools.

$800,000 has been allocated for an art gallery at Emu Park much to the delight of Keppel Coast Arts spokeswoman Leanne Smith.

Leanne said from a community prospective, the recently announced extension to Mill Gallery in Yeppoon and a new gallery at Emu Park is wonderful news for the Capricorn Coast.

"It will be great to see a permanent gallery at Emu Park, our region is a haven for emerging and established artists and this means more opportunity for those artists to continue to grow and be nurtured,” she said.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said she was very pleased her advocacy for the projects had been rewarded as part of the $200 million third round of Works for Queensland funding announced in Parliament.

"This vital funding will significantly upgrade the current swimming pool which is used by thousands of community and club members each month,” Ms Lauga said.

"I met with the owners John and Helen Auriac in November and discussed the need for this upgrade.

"They stated the problems caused by the ageing pool and facility, and no doubt they will welcome this funding, as do I.

"Likewise, I met with Kym Harris and her colleagues in October and saw their designs for a proposed Emu Park Art Gallery.

"Keppel Coast Arts met with myself, and Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig a couple of months ago advocating for this project.

"I was really pleased to be able to go and lobby on behalf of them for this funding. Leanne Smith from Keppel Coast Arts will be incredibly pleased.

"I'm so pleased to announce that this money will provide a gallery to become part of a significant cultural hub in Emu Park.”